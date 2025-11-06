NBC scraps Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve special

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC will not move forward with a planned New Year’s Eve special starring iconic rapper Snoop Dogg.

NBC had previously announced a two-hour special, "Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve," that was scheduled to air live from Miami on December 31, but the rapper said it was no longer happening.

"Sometimes the calendar gets in the way of the celebration, which is why my NBC family and I decided this winter was time for us all to focus on the Olympics," Snoop Dogg told Deadline.

A May press release touted "a high-energy, star-studded celebration" that would be "packed with unforgettable music, iconic performances and surprise artist collaborations."

NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NBCUniversal previously announced that Snoop Dogg would be part of the network’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy after he played a key role in NBC’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Snoop Dogg made waves earlier this year when he raised concerns about LGBTQ+ characters in children’s movies.

He explained during an appearance on Sarah Fontenot's "It's Giving" podcast that he took his grandson to see "Lightyear," which features a same-sex couple. Snoop recalled his grandson quizzing him during the movie about how the couple had a child together.

"It threw me for a loop. I’m like what part of the movie was this? These are kids that we have to show that at this age like, they’re going to ask questions. They are going to ask. I don’t have an answer," Snoop said. "And I was just there to go to sleep and watch the movie. That s--- woke me up."

The remarks angered some progressives on social media.

He's walked back his remarks in the months since, saying it's a "beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks [of life]," and releasing a kids song, "Love is Love," that was billed as more inclusive.

Fox News Digital’s Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.