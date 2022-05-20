NBA player Enes Freedom asks for another player to stand with him against NBA's ties to China

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball star Enes Freedom pleaded for a fellow player to join him in taking a stand against the NBA's connections to communist China Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

ENES FREEDOM: Human rights violations happen all around the world. We have to call them out like it is. And… for the NBA, moral[ity] matter[s] until money or business are involved. So that is the one thing that was breaking my heart. And all these owners — there are 50 NBA owners — are making profit off of slave labor.

So we have to call them out because they love to sit down and give us all the social justice talk to us. But in reality, they're scared. They're only talking about the things that are happening in America. But when… the things that they talk about [affect] their money or pocket, they're going to stay silent and we have to keep exposing them.

