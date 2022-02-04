Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Ingraham Angle
Published
Last Update 54 mins ago

NBA’s Enes Kanter Freedom slams China ‘puppet’ Yao Ming: ‘Big body, small heart and tiny brain’

The outspoken NBA star appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday night, where he directed some sharp criticism toward Yao -- and China

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Enes Kanter Freedom: Yao Ming is the puppet of China Video

Enes Kanter Freedom: Yao Ming is the puppet of China

Enes Kanter Freedom tells Laura Ingraham he's not going to give one minute of his time to watch anything over the next few weeks.

Outspoken NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday night, where he directed some sharp criticism toward Yao Ming, a former NBA star from China who played for the Houston Rockets until retiring in 2009.

Freedom, 29, born in Switzerland to Turkish parents, plays for the Boston Celtics after stints with several other NBA teams. He described Yao as a "puppet" of China’s government, accusing him of being unwilling to speak out about China’s human rights abuses ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which got underway this week.

Freedom, meanwhile, recently added his new last name as part of his continuing efforts to draw attention to important global issues.

Houston Rockets' Yao Ming of China is seen during an NBA game in Los Angeles, Feb. 14, 2006.

Houston Rockets' Yao Ming of China is seen during an NBA game in Los Angeles, Feb. 14, 2006. (Reuters)

NBA GETS PRESSED ON ENES KANTER FREEDOM’S ‘ZERO’ ALL-STAR VOTES

ENES KANTER FREEDOM: He’s big body, small heart and tiny brain.

Actually, he invited me over to China … and wanted me to visit and I was like, ‘OK.’ I was actually considering going. 

But unfortunately, he is a puppet of China. Actually, like a little kid he blocked me on Instagram and just didn’t respond because I wanted to go visit the concentration camps and I wanted to visit Hong Kong and Tibet  ... and we were done with China I wanted to take him to Taiwan but obviously he was too scared to answer me.

But it’s just a shame. It just shows one more time that what kind of puppet he is and what kind of dictatorship is happening in China. It just clearly shows the while world.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom signs on to 'Ingraham Angle's' #NotOneMinute campaign Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.