Five retired Navy SEALs running for Congress: 'America certainly can be fixed'

Five retired Navy SEALS are running for Republican seats in the House of Representatives in a collective effort to get more veterans in Congress.

Retired SEALs Brady Duke (R-Fla.), Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.), Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), Morgan Luttrell (R-Texas) and Ryan Zinke (R-Mt.) joined Fox News’ Steve Doocy on "Fox & Friends" to discuss why they are running and what they plan to accomplish.

Ryan Zinke, the former interior secretary, plans to address the division in America.

"A lot of my friends say, ‘look, the U.S. is falling apart. It can't be fixed.’ It certainly can be fixed," he said. "There’s no one better in crisis than SEALs Special Forces. We're going to win, and we're going to save America."

When asked why he wants to run for Congress, 14-year military veteran Morgan Luttrell said, "I don’t."

"It's just most certainly out of necessity," Luttrell said. "We have to bring our country back to center. That's why we're all running, because we believe so much in the red, white and blue. "

Brady Duke, operating as a sniper during his deployment to Afghanistan, views Congress as another opportunity to serve his country.

"What I learned as a Navy SEAL, we go through high-intensity training. We adapt to stress really well. And I think we perform our best under stress," Duke said.

"We learn to prioritize and execute and take decisive action when there are dire consequences. And I think that's absolutely what needs to happen at this point in our country."

Derrick Van Orden, who served five combat deployments during a 26-year career in the military, emphasized the consequences of inflation. He plans to address "irresponsible, out-of-control spending" by Congress.

Eli Crane joined the military after 9/11 and, like Duke, views Congress as another chance to serve America.

"Most of us don't want to go to Washington," Crane said. "We have no desire to do that. But we're concerned about this country, and we want to do something about it."

Crane plans to focus on election integrity, if elected, but noted that the border crisis is also a big priority for the people he would represent in Arizona.

All five veterans emphasized a continuing desire to fight for their country.

"Our Constitution, our country is worth fighting for," Zinke said. "Liberty always wins. We're going to win. We're going to save this country."