Ex-Navy SEAL Jack Carr to Tucker: US approached war in Afghanistan ‘all wrong’ since 9/11

Retired Navy SEAL sniper Jack Carr revealed the truth about the beginnings of U.S.-Middle Eastern warfare on the newest episode of Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Today."

Carr described American relations with Afghanistan to be "all wrong" immediately following 9/11 when the Bush Administration shifted focus to Iraq and away from al Qaeda.

"Another interesting thing that happened in 2001, while I was doing those ship boardings and while the guys were in Tora Bora asking for reinforcements, is that President Bush asked retired Army Gen. Tommy Franks to come to Crawford, Texas and asked him to draw up plans for the invasion of Iraq," he said.

"So the focus shifted very early on from Afghanistan to Iraq. So when we should’ve really been flooding Tora Bora with troops and crushing our enemy at the time, we’re now starting to think about Iraq."

The Ex-SEAL explained that what followed in Jan. 2002 was a push for nation-building in Bush’s state of the union address, once again deterring interest away from the enemy.

"Very quickly we shifted from crushing al Qaeda to not giving it the support it needed, to Iraq and to nation-building at the same time," he said.

And switching lanes launched a spinoff into wars on opium and countering corruption in a country that views corruption as normalcy, according to Carr.

"We misread this situation from the very beginning," he said. "And those same senior-level leaders that we trust to make the good strategic decision, they pretty much failed at every turn."

"And if we had done that tactically on the battlefield, made those kinds of mistakes, we would’ve been held accountable, you’d be court marshaled, you’d be sent home," he continued. "Yet, our senior-level leaders time and time again make terrible decisions and fail… and nothing happens."

