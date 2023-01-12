'Was there a cover-up?' Sen. John Kennedy demands answers about timeline of Biden's classified doc discovery

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy on Thursday suggested there may have been a months-long "cover-up" to conceal the classified documents in President Biden's possession after another batch was uncovered in the garage of his Delaware home.

Kennedy sounded off against the perceived unequal treatment from the Justice Department and others between President Biden and former President Trump in an appearance on "America Reports," where he demanded answers surrounding individuals who had knowledge of Biden's classified documents stash.

"I just find all of this surreal," Kennedy said. "It’s almost like watching a Quentin Tarantino movie. I suppose my first thought is that all of this is yet one more example of why in Washington, D.C. , it were not for double standards there wouldn't be any standards at all."

MORE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FOUND IN BIDEN'S DELAWARE GARAGE, WHITE HOUSE REVEALS

After the discovery of a collection of Obama-era classified documents at a think tank in Washington was revealed this week, the White House Counsel's Office searched Biden's two residences in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware. New documents were discovered in the garage of Biden's Wilmington home alongside his Corvette.

"The White House does not have enough hazmat suits to clean up this mess," Kennedy said. "Aside from the obvious that the Justice Department is investigating President Trump for something that President Biden himself may have done, there are a lot of other intriguing questions for the inspector general. Number one, was there a cover-up? The powers that be have known about all this since November 2nd. It’s now the middle of January…who was involved?"

Kennedy said the National Archives allegedly knew about Biden's possession of classified materials for nearly two months but have gone silent despite being "scathingly critical" of Trump for committing a similar offense at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"They have known about all of this since November second or third, they have been missing in action with respect to President Biden and his documents. You could not have found them with a search party. We still have not heard from them. What’s up with that?" Kennedy asked.

PRESIDENT BIDEN IGNORES QUESTION ON WHY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS WERE FOUND AT HIS THINK TANK

"Democrats and other government officials were screaming like a banshee when the focus was on Trump, but there’s been 90 days almost of stone-cold silence and not just by my Democratic colleagues, by the National Archives, by the Penn center, by the Justice Department, and I would like to know what’s up with that," the lawmaker asserted.

"The White House has known about this since right before the midterms. A cynical person could draw a parallel between this and the Hunter Biden laptop, which was squelched before that election, and now this comes out, and they keep it quiet. All fair questions. I’m not accusing anyone of anything, but my experience in Washington, D.C., is that there are not very many coincidences."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



"I’m not suggesting that what actually happened is not serious, it is," Kennedy added. "But I am equally interested if there was a cover-up."