Nancy Grace raises new questions in case of missing California mom last seen at her son's football game

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace continued her quest for the truth in a recent episode of Fox Nation's "Crime Stories" where she delves into the mounting questions in the case of a California mom who was last seen at her son's football game before her mysterious disappearance.

Heidi Planck, 39, was last seen on Oct. 17 at her 10-year-old son's football game, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Planck serves as the financial controller of a company reportedly under investigation for a $43 million fraud.

Planck attended her son's football game with her ex-husband and his father, Jim Wayne, who joined Grace in the Fox Nation episode. Wayne said Planck abruptly left at halftime, which he thought was unusual at the time.

"It was totally out of character for her to leave before the end of the game. That's just not her," he said.

Wayne said that when he couldn't reach his ex-wife the next day about matters concerning their son, he began to worry and sent her best friend to check in on her at her home. Planck's cell phone was on the counter, but she was not home. Her Range Rover, purse, spare phone and her computer have not been found.

Wayne said his ex-wife's corporate phone was full of messages left by a woman who found Planck’s dog on the 28th floor of a downtown LA apartment building just three hours after the mom was last seen. Her Range Rover, purse, personal phone and her computer were all gone.

"None of this is making any sense," Grace told listeners. "Where is Heidi? Just so you know her little boy, the one that was playing the game, will turn 11 tomorrow. Nobody wants their mom missing on their birthday," she said.

Planck's friend Danielle said the timing of the disappearance is particularly unusual, given her son's upcoming birthday.

"It's absolutely not like her, you know. She made a big deal of her son's birthday. She would make a big deal of our friend's birthdays. So for her to be absent right now is, a very, very big deal."

Wayne believes his ex-wife's job may have played a role in her disappearance after he received a phone call from a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official on Oct. 21 asking him what he knows about her boss, Jason Sugarman.

"I don't know how she got my name and I don't know how she got my number, but she called me and started asking me questions about Sugarman," he said. "Something's dirty here."

To hear Wayne's full account and for more on the developing story, join Fox Nation and watch the new episode of "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" available now on the platform.

