MSNBC's 'Deadline: White House' mentions Trump more than twice as often as Biden

Maybe it's time to change the show's name to "Deadline: Mar-a-Lago."

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, host of "Deadline: White House," and her guests discussed former President Trump about two-and-a-half times as often as President Biden in 2021, despite the latter being the current office-holder.

A Grabien transcript search found the word "Trump" was uttered on the show 11,668 times from Jan. 20, when Biden succeeded Trump, to Dec. 30. As for Biden, his name was mentioned just 4,710 times, nearly 2.5 times less often on Wallace's program, which airs weekdays from 4-6 p.m. ET and features a mixture of reporters and left-leaning pundits.

When Wallace did deign to cover Biden, it was almost uniformly positive, with the left-wing host gushing over his policies and cooing over guests like White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci; this week, she called herself a "Fauci groupie." Her program is a revolving door of Biden-friendly pundits, with some reporters sprinkled in.

MSNBC'S EX-REPUBLICAN FLACK NICOLLE WALLACE HAS HISTORY OF FAWNING OVER LIBERAL GUESTS

Wallace, an ex-Republican-flack, has become one of the most vitriolic liberal voices on a cable news channel full of them. After spending years fixated on Russiagate, she squarely focused on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot this year, leading multiple shows each week with news on the melee.

The word "insurrection" was said on "Deadline: White House" 2,260 times, an average of nine times per show, according to Grabien, while "January 6th" was mentioned 2,852 times, including more than 800 times in November and December combined. In all but five weeks this year, Wallace's show led off at least one program with references to or direct news about the Jan. 6 attack. Only major news stories like the Derek Chauvin murder trial, the chaotic Afghanistan troop pullout, or significant COVID-19 updates could take Wallace away from her preferred story of the day.

Even while covering Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia's gubernatorial race on Nov. 2, a fuming Wallace invoked the riot, saying, "he did not really put much distance between himself and Donald Trump on the big lie or the deadly insurrection." In the same breath, Wallace declared critical race theory "isn't real" but had still pushed gullible suburban parents to vote Republican.

MSNBC’S NICOLLE WALLACE: ‘IF KIDS AREN’T IN SCHOOL, IT'S BECAUSE REPUBLICANS DIDN'T GET VACCINATED'

Given Wallace's dedication to covering the 45th president rather than the 46th, it's noteworthy that she is a staunch ally of the Lincoln Project, the disgraced anti-Trump super PAC that nevertheless wants Trump to remain on the political scene.

Despite the Lincoln Project's ostensible commitment to keeping Trump out of the White House, co-founder Rick Wilson raised eyebrows last month when he said he hoped Trump won the 2024 Republican nomination, leading critics and even former Lincoln Project officials to criticize the group for wanting him around as a fundraising tool.

While she ignored its avalanche of humiliations in 2021, including the race hoax it perpetrated in the Virginia governor's race, co-founder John Weaver's online predations toward gay men that were reportedly known to other higher-ups, and accusations of financial skulduggery, she repeatedly invited on co-founder Steve Schmidt to wax poetic against Republicans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a story this week about MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell and his close relationship with the Biden White House, Politico reported Wallace remains a favorite of MSNBC brass. As the network prepares for a possible future without Rachel Maddow, it remains to be seen if she'll be rewarded for her massive swing to the left with a primetime slot.