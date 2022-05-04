MSNBC boosts an 'abortion underground' if Roe v. Wade is overturned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author Jessica Bruder appeared to promote do-it-yourself abortions and smuggling abortion pills when appearing on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" on Wednesday.

Bruder previously published a piece for The Atlantic in April titled "The Future of Abortion in a post-Roe America" where she highlighted women who were preparing for the overturning of the 1973 Supreme Court decision. Most of those preparations included creating homemade abortion tools and stocking on pills.

MEDIA PUSHES NARRATIVE THAT LEAKED ROE V. WADE DRAFT COULD BE MIDTERM GAME-CHANGER

Following the Supreme Court draft opinion leak that suggested Roe v. Wade could be overturned, host Joy Reid suggested that an "abortion underground" may be necessary, leading Bruder to describe the process of smuggling pills and even abortion doctors.

"Part of this network of people, there are people who are already stocking up on the pill. There are people in Mexico who want to bring the pill in and get it into people’s hands. There are people passing all sorts of things around, and there are people getting ready to move doctors around, too. I spoke with an organization that’s bulletproofing them. So a lot of movement and a lot of people gearing up to do what they believe is needed," Bruder explained.

While Reid suggested that Republicans could work to ban abortion pills and contraception in the future, Bruder noted that these women were preparing for that possibility too.

"They are very aware," Bruder agreed, complimenting the women for collecting abortion pills.

"People are preparing. It’s amazing. You can even get abortion pills for advanced provision now. People are getting them as a ‘break under glass’ thing now. I have a bunch sitting on my desk," Bruder said.

‘DEVOUT CATHOLIC’ BIDEN TORCHED FOR APPEALING TO HIS RIGHTS AS A ‘CHILD OF GOD’ TO JUSTIFY ABORTION

"I don’t know how people will keep those out of the mail," she added. "It looks like an altoid."

Although the conversation centered mostly on abortion pills, Bruder also mentioned that these women were teaching themselves how to do "procedural abortions" as well.

"People I met were also teaching each other how to do procedural abortions, manual vacuum aspirations. People had bought devices like this on the internet and were training up to do procedures that in many nations are not done by doctors. They are done by trained clinicians, so people are trying to keep all their options on the table," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Roe v. Wade were overturned, abortion would not be made illegal but instead returned to the jurisdiction of the states. Thirteen states currently have trigger laws that would be set to ban all or most abortions should the case be overturned. The official Supreme Court decision is not expected until June.