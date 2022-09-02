MSNBC's Eugene Robinson describes Biden speech as ‘urgent wartime address,’ as network keeps evoking civil war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist and MSNBC analyst Eugene Robinson described President Biden’s polarizing Thursday speech in Philadelphia as an "urgent wartime address," continuing MSNBC’s recent fascination with a possible civil war.

Robinson, during a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," echoed Biden’s words when he noted that the United States is currently in a "battle" to preserve its democracy. He noted that he was unsure as to what "motive" or "delusion" so-called MAGA Republicans have that compels them to head down their "authoritarian path."

"He framed this as an emergency," Robinson added. "As something that we as a nation need to bond together to stop and to reverse—and to return to our democratic principles and our democratic practices. And to me it was an urgent wartime address."

The Post columnist has made a number of eyebrow-raising remarks in recent memory. In a July 4 column, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Robinson compared abortion seekers to slaves attempting to flee for free states.

This has become a common theme on MSNBC, as liberal host Tiffany Cross has expressed her fear that "the civil war is here"after intense reaction on the right to the FBI raid on former president Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

"It feels like the civil war is here," Cross said.

The host made a similar claim last month when she guest-hosted for MSNBC’s "The ReidOut." "People keep saying a civil war is coming, I would say a civil war is here," she said.

Left-wing historian Michael Beschloss had previously claimed Biden’s speech in Philadelphia was inspired by presidential speeches before two of America’s biggest wars.

Beschloss told MSNBC he had been among the historians who spoke with President Biden earlier this summer about the state of America and historical parallels, later suggesting it influenced Biden’s speech. He recalled President Abraham Lincoln’s speech and the events leading up to the American Civil War.

"1860, this country was in big jeopardy. It was splitting apart. A house divided. Slavery or non-slavery. And Lincoln cast the election of 1860 by saying ‘the house can’t stand, half slave-half free, we’ve got to choose'," Beschloss said.

He then moved on to talk about President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

"1940, when Franklin Roosevelt was running for a third term, just as you just mentioned, Roosevelt didn’t say ‘the paramount issue this year is the minimum wage,’ although that was pretty important, or whether Texans get an oil depletion allowance or something like this," Beschloss said. "He said, ‘Look, these are all important, but what is really at stake at this moment is whether our children are going to get to live in an American democracy, especially with Hitler and the fascists looming in Europe and marching.’"

Beschloss then claimed that he and fellow historians explained to Biden in the meeting, "This is like 1860. This is like 1940. You have to talk about the large issue in the room, and just as Lincoln gave the House Divided speech, just as Roosevelt gave a speech on the state of the union about the Four Freedoms, as you well know, 1941, here is the time when President Biden has chosen."

Fox News’ Alexander Hall and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.