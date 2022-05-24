Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC political analyst suggests Democrats paint GOP as the 'anti-Christian' party

Former Republican Congressman David Jolly suggested Democrats had the moral high ground

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
MSNBC analyst David Jolly advised Democrats to call out Republicans as moral hypocrites with values 'antithetical to Christianity.

Former Republican congressman David Jolly advised Democrats to attack the Republican Party as anti-Christian hypocrites, during a Tuesday MSNBC appearance ahead of Georgia's primary election.

After the all-liberal panel claimed Georgia's election security law passed in 2021 was causing "voter suppression," despite record early voting turnout, the MSNBC political analyst accused the GOP of being "anti-Christian."

"I would also say, I use these words carefully, but I started saying it more and more, there is an anti-Christian theme in today's Republican Party," Jolly said.

Jolly urged Democrats to "take back that faith argument" and attack Republicans as having values "antithetical" to the Christian faith.

David Jolly speaks onstage at Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

David Jolly speaks onstage at Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.  (Michael S. Schwartz/Getty)

"This whole 'what would Jesus do' constituency, absolutely not. It is adverse to everything that Jesus would do. I actually think what Democrats should do is call Republicans on their hypocrisy base rooted in faith, and take back that faith argument from a party today who is acting with values antithetical to the Christian and faith-based Evangelical movement."

After officially leaving the GOP in 2018, Jolly has since found a home on left-leaning networks to attack his former party. In 2019, Jolly compared conservative Parkland student Kyle Kashuv to a mass shooter, despite Kashuv being a survivor of a mass shooting himself. Last fall, Jolly joined liberal analysts bashing parents protesting critical race theory curriculum in their schools as "real threats" and violent "maniacs."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks to reporters during her weekly press conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. 

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks to reporters during her weekly press conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.  (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Jolly's comments come just a few weeks after the draft Supreme Court opinion on the fate of Roe v. Wade was leaked, and journalists were warning Republicans wanted to make the United States a Christian "theocracy."

Meanwhile, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Catholic faith drew headlines this week, as she was barred from Communion by San Francisco's archbishop over her pro-choice stance. 

In response, Pelosi went on MSNBC to knock the Catholic Church for not barring Catholics in support of the death penalty, from Communion.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kristine.parks@fox.com.