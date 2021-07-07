MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace hits Dems from the left on being 'so complacent' of GOP's election reform efforts

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace is hitting Democratic lawmakers from the left for being "complacent" on Republican election reform efforts that have been taking place in various states across the country.

Wallace, a former White House official for President George W. Bush and a campaign aide for the late Sen. John McCain, expressed grief towards "Washington Democrats" on Wednesday's installment of "Deadline: White House."

"I have been covering this issue since the first stories emerged about the Georgia law… you talk to Democrats privately, they sort of mumble about [famed liberal attorney] Marc Elias- Marc Elias is one man, he's doing the Lord's work as is Stacey Abrams, but why are the Washington Democrats so complacent on an issue that could deprive them of majorities in the House and the Senate and access to the White House for the simple reason that Republicans are saying out loud what they're doing- they are rigging the electorate in battleground states. Why isn't this a four-alarm fire?" she asked.

Washington Post columnist and MSNBC political analyst Eugene Robinson agreed with Wallace that it's a "four-alarm fire" but since the Senate is divided 50-50, the "best result" in the pushback against GOP legislation would be anything that Democrats like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin support.

But Robinson's insight did not satisfy Wallace.

"Eugene, I never, ever, ever disagree with your analysis- I'm going to push back," Wallace told Robinson. "I don’t think Democrats are taking this as seriously as Republicans. Republicans in state legislatures viewed this on November 10th as existential. And so they wrote legislation and they shipped it out to all the state legislatures."

She continued, "I don’t hear Chuck Schumer talk about it on a daily basis. I don’t see recess canceled. I don’t see countersuits filed in every single state. I don’t see- I mean, the Republican action is malevolent but it is frantic, it is desperate, it is for their political survival. I don’t see that on the left."

Robinson insisted there was still "activity" among Democrats but conceded that he wished there was more because democracy is "under threat."