MSNBC hosts hail Alvin Bragg as 'the anointed one:' 'That's the right title, that's who this guy is'

The Manhattan district attorney who oversaw Trump’s hush money case was lavished with praise by hosts on MSNBC after the former president was found guilty Thursday.

MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell recalled that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg had been dubbed "the anointed one" by the Harvard Crimson when he graduated in 1995 and said, "That's the right title. That's who this guy is."

"The people of Manhattan who elected him, that’s what they saw. They saw somebody who is dedicated to doing this job and doing it flawlessly and so profoundly modestly," he said. "In a country in the Trump era that desperately needs lessons in modesty, Alvin Bragg is that lesson."

On Thursday, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts against him in the New York trial surrounding falsifying business records. His legal team vows to challenge the verdict.

O’Donnell contrasted Trump and Bragg by juxtaposing "the story of these two kids who grew up in New York. One, maybe the most spoiled brat in the history of American spoiled brats, Donald Trump. Across the aisle from him is Alvin Bragg," who grew up in Harlem on Strivers' Row.

Fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow also heaped glowing praise on Bragg and the prosecutors for being "brave enough" to bring the case that convicted a former American president for the first time in history.

"You know, Lawrence, it is such a good point that in this moment, when it is remembered in history, yes, the crimes will be part of the history, the criminals will be part of the history, absolutely," she said. "But the people who were brave enough to take this through the criminal justice system against all the threat that they had to face in order to do it, and against all of the odds and against the most powerful people in the country, some of the most powerful people in the world to do it."

She then envisioned how the prosecutorial team would be immortalized as heroes in the future.

"Those are the people, a few generations from now - I don’t know that we will still have movies - but they will be the ones who will be having blockbuster holograms made about them," she said.