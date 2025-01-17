MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell gushes over Biden's achievements in final interview: 'Like a magic trick'

MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell gave President Biden high praise for his achievements while in office, including signing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law.

"Listen, I said you’d never get an infrastructure bill," O'Donnell told Biden in the final interview of his presidency released on Thursday. "With my legislative experience, having worked in the Senate, I didn’t see how it was possible with this tiny, smallest Senate majority in history. To this day, it looks like a magic trick to me, how you pulled that off."

Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law on Nov. 15, 2021, has directed billions of dollars toward environmental projects, including advancing clean energy through public transportation and environmental clean-up.

"Well, look, the argument I made to the congressmen [and] senators who had come down is, how can you lead the world without having the most modern infrastructure in the world?" Biden said.

"You combined domestic policy and foreign policy in a way that I’ve never heard another president do," O'Donnell told Biden.

"Well, by the way, because it’s necessary," the president responded. "There’s no way to implement our foreign policy unless we’re, in terms of our economic policy, we’re in a strong position to do it. Look, Lawrence, you’re one of the most informed people I know. I’m not being solicit — well, I shouldn’t say that and hurt your reputation. But all kidding aside, think about it. How can, if we don’t lead the world, who leads the world?" Biden said.

"What happens? I don’t mean dominate," he continued. "I mean lead the world on basic, fundamental principles like the UN charter, those kind of — who steps up, who has the capacity to do that? We have the size, we have the scope, we have the ability, we have the technology. But we just have to get back in the game. And that’s all I’ve really done."

O'Donnell also heaped praise on Biden for his master of "foreign policy and domestic policy," calling his time in office the "largest list of domestic achievements that I can think of, certainly in my lifetime of watching this."

O'Donnell has been a major supporter of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the media, even criticizing reporters for being overly harsh to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Fox News' Peter Kasperowicz contributed to this report.