MSNBC host: Foreign countries could 'disinvest' in U.S. over voting laws, hurt Americans economically

MSNBC host Joshua Johnson raised the possibility Thursday that foreign nations could "disinvest" in the United States and hurt the economy to stop the enactment of Republican voting laws.

Johnson suggested that because of the various passed and proposed legislation, which has been likened by some on the left to Jim Crow-era laws, other countries might lose faith in the U.S.'s ability to govern itself "on such a fundamental level."

Johnson disagreed with fellow MSNBC host Chuck Todd after the latter stated the push reminded him of the "shenanigans" in the 19th century by White politicians to maintain power amid the Reconstruction era.

Johnson added the U.S. "is a much more global country" than it was in the 19th century.

"If the world lost faith in our ability to govern ourselves on such a fundamental level as having free and fair elections, I strongly believe that at a certain point, it would hurt the U.S. economy," Johnson said. "If there’s one thing Republicans don’t want to be known for, it’s tanking the economy."

"I think if the world begins to disinvest from the U.S. because it can’t trust that we are a nation of laws, that could change things very quickly," he continued. "The other factor is the American people. I think, unlike in the 19th century, we’re not in an information asymmetrical world now. Social media has changed the way that social activism happens, and if activists on social media can screw up the ticket sales for Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally, who knows what they could do if all of these laws remain law."

The controversial voting reform laws have remained a focal point for the left following claims that Republicans are making it harder for minorities to vote. Republicans in favor of the various pieces of legislation have largely centered their arguments on removing the ability for anyone to commit voter fraud.

In contrast to the proposed state legislation, Democrats have pushed for Congress to pass the For the People Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which Republicans say would usurp state election authority in favor of more federal government control.