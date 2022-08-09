Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

MSNBC host dismisses FBI Trump raid concerns: 'Way more instances' like Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
MSNBC host invokes Michael Brown's death in blasting Trump FBI raid critics Video

MSNBC fill-in host Jason Johnson claimed that Michael Brown faced a harsher police conflict than President Donald Trump after his FBI raid on Monday night.

MSNBC fill-in host Jason Johnson invoked the anniversary of Michael Brown’s death when attacking conservative critics of the FBI raid against former President Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s episode of "The ReidOut" focused primarily on the aftermath of the FBI raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home the past night. Many segments targeted Trump’s as well as congressional Republicans’ criticism of the raid as an overreach of federal power against a political opponent.

During a segment with NBC reporter Ben Collins, Johnson attacked these allegations, telling viewers that law enforcement was "much worse" towards Breonna Taylor and Michael Brown.

Donald Trump criticized the FBI and DOJ as conspiring a "coordinated attack" against him with the Mar-a-Lago raid.

"So a lot of what I’ve seen also from the right online is even sort of congressional Republican websites have said, ‘Hey, if this can happen to Donald Trump, this can happen to you. If this – if these kinds of raids can occur, what can happen to you?’ I’m sorry, I think of Breonna Taylor, that raid was much worse. Eight years ago today, Michael Brown was killed by a police officer. There are many more instances of police and federal agents acting aggressively than what we’ve seen here," Johnson said.

MAR-A-LAGO RAID: MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR SAYS FBI SHOULD GET ‘BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT’ FROM REPUBLICANS 

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police officers during a raid in March 2020. On Wednesday, the FBI charged four police officers involved in the shooting with civil rights violations, conspiracy and falsifying records and statements to federal investigators.

Michael Brown's death increased the reach of the Black Lives Matter organization.

Brown was shot and killed by Officer Darren Wilson on August 2014 after attempting to grab the officer’s gun and charging him. A false claim that Brown had his hands in the air telling the officer "Don't shoot" made the case a cause for Black Lives Matter but a federal investigation and a grand jury cleared Wilson of all charges.

MSNBC OP-ED CLAIMS REPUBLICANS ARE ‘ANTI-COP,’ WAGING ‘WAR ON LAW ENFORCEMENT’ 

Despite liberal media pundits’ support of the "Defund the Police" movement, many left-wing figures have accused Trump and other Republicans of attempting to undermine authority figures such as the police and the FBI.

On Monday, The ReidOut Blog writer Ja’han Jones similarly accused the GOP of "waging a public war on law enforcement who don’t obey their maniacal demands. It’s a reminder that conservatives’ reverence for law is a charade. They want servility instead." 

The FBI received extra scrutiny from Republicans after raiding former President Donald Trump's Florida home on Monday.

He claimed, "They want policies that will give them power and keep their so-called enemies (whether Democrats, antiracist protesters, or people seeking abortions) under their thumb."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.