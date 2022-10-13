MSNBC guest warns current GOP candidates are 'more dangerous' than Trump because they’re 'better packaged'

Former MSNBC host Donny Deutsch claimed that several Republicans running in the 2022 midterm elections could be worse than former President Trump because they have "better packaging and better clothes" than he does.

Thursday’s "Deadline: White House" featured Deutsch on a panel with Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, to discuss ongoing developments from the Jan. 6 Committee. While discussing the threat of Trump in office, Deutsch pivoted to speaking about the midterm elections and what he claimed were "better packaged Donald Trumps" rising in the ranks.

"The scary thing that I want to say about Donald Trump is I wish our problem was just Donald Trump now, and you now have better packaged Donald Trumps, you have Ron DeSantis, we can go through the list. You have the governor that’s running in Arizona. The governor that’s running in Pennsylvania. These are people who are even more dangerous because they present themselves in better packaging and better clothes," Deutsch said.

He added, "Donald Trump, it’s easy if you’re on the other side of Donald Trump, look at crazy guy, the hair, look at all the ridiculous things he’s says. But now we have Ivy-educated versions - well he was Ivy educated - Ivy League types, if you will."

"And the scary thing right now is because Donald Trump will go down in history as a villain as he is. What’s to come, and I think it’s on the table in the next few weeks whereas, is this what the country wants? We keep making it about Donald Trump and I keep looking at polls and I keep seeing these candidates winning, and I go ‘wait a second,’" Deutsch said.

Deutsch has frequently attacked Trump and his supporters in the past. In 2020, he compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and attacked Jewish Americans who planned to vote for him that year. He has also predicted that Trump would be jailed by the 2024 presidential election.

Deutsch’s comments echoed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ on Thursday when she compared her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., to Trump.

"He's getting this cloak of mainstream niceties, when he is as vicious and as callous and as aggressively opposed to our freedoms than every iteration of Donald Trump. In fact, he was Trump before Trump was," Abrams said.

She added, "He's emblematic of the Trumpist, MAGA themes. He has done everything that Donald Trump wanted. The only thing he didn't do was commit treason but neither did any other governor."