NYC Mayor Adams described as 'Black Trump' for warning migrant crisis to 'destroy' city: 'Bigoted thinking'

MSNBC writer claims Adams has embraced 'bigoted thinking' after he spoke out on how the migrant crisis was affecting NYC

By Hannah Grossman Fox News
Published
Eric Adams says migrant crisis ‘will destroy New York City’ amid influx of 110,000 people Video

Eric Adams says migrant crisis ‘will destroy New York City’ amid influx of 110,000 people

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says "the city we knew, we're about to lose" amid the influx of more than 110,000 migrants since last year.

An MSNBC writer blasted New York City Mayor Eric Adams as "Black Trump" Sunday for his speech raising concerns about the migrant crisis which was spilling over into the Big Apple, calling it "bigoted thinking" inspired by the right. 

"But there’s a reason Adams’ rant is being applauded by conservatives… Maybe it’s because [conservatives] feel they’ve made him… come around to their bigoted thinking," said Ja'han Jones, a writer for MSNBC's The ReidOut Blog, the "digital extension" of Joy Reid's primetime show

In his most recent post, Jones repeatedly blasted Adams – who is a Democrat – for "parroting right-wing talking points and espousing conservative politics" on immigration. 

"That has led some of his critics to label him ‘Black Trump’ And he lived up to the moniker Thursday with an anti-immigrant diatribe that sounded as if it had been ripped from the former president’s social media feed," Jones wrote. 

MSNBC black trump eric adams

Eric Adams is called "Black Trump" for speaking about migrant crisis by MSNBC writer. (Getty)

Adams said the migrant crisis, in which thousands of illegal immigrants were pouring into NYC, "will destroy New York City." 

"We're getting 10,000 migrants a month," Adams said. 

The mayor predicted the crisis would worsen the deficit, forcing "every service" to be cut. 

"It's going to come to your neighborhoods," he warned. 

Adams placed some blame on Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's operation of busing migrants from the border to self-declared sanctuary jurisdictions. However, the federal government also relocates migrants from the border to elsewhere in the U.S. 

Ja'Han Jones the reidout

MSNBC's Ja'han Jones is a writer for the digital extension of the ReidOut. 

Abbott has championed Operation Lone Star for filling the "dangerous gaps created by the Biden administration's refusal to secure the border," arguing the busing initiative helps lessen the burden on border communities overwhelmed by the mass influx of border-crossings.

On Tuesday, the Texas governor said his state government has bused more than 35,000 migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities, including more than 13,300 to New York City since August 2022.

    A member of the Mayor's immigration office speaks with migrants who are camping out in front of the Watson Hotel after being evicted on January 30, 2023 in New York City.  (Michael M. Santiago)

    Recently arrived Migrants are pictured in the processing area at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has resumed a controversial initiative whereby his administration charters entire buses and uses them to transport newly-arrived asylum seekers to Democrat-run cities, including New York.  (Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images))

    Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro a former illegal immigrant himself, welcomes migrants arriving at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan.  (Luiz C. Ribeiro )

"What happened? It started with a madman down in Texas, decided he wanted to bus people up to New York City," Adams said Wednesday. "One hundred ten thousand migrants. We have to feed, clothe, house, educate the children, wash their laundry sheets, give them everything they need, health care. And this team here, we stated, let's do everything possible before we have to push it out into neighborhoods and communities. Month after month, I stood up, and I said, ‘This is going to come to a neighborhood near you.’" 

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report. 

Hannah Grossman is a Reporter at Fox News Digital.