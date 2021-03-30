MSNBC, CNN ignore on-air coverage of Uber Eats driver killed in botched carjacking

Both MSNBC and CNN have avoided any on-air coverage of the botched carjacking that police say led to the murder of 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar.

Two teenage girls were charged with murder after allegedly attempting to steal a car belonging to Anwar, an Uber Eats delivery driver, that ended in a deadly crash on the streets of Washington D.C. last weekend.

Anwar, a Pakistani immigrant and father of three who immigrated to the U.S. in 2014, was reportedly attacked with a Taser amid the struggle with the teen girls, both of whom were Black.

CNN SLAMMED FOR QUESTIONABLE TWEET THAT REFERS TO MURDER AS AN 'ACCIDENT'

A video of the alleged carjacking was shared on social media, collecting over 8 million views.

Despite the gruesome images that went viral over the weekend, neither MSNBC nor CNN made time to mention it on their airwaves on Monday.

While it did receive coverage on ABC's "Good Morning America" both Monday and Tuesday, there was no coverage on CBS and NBC, according to Grabien transcripts.

The absence of coverage pales in comparison to the coverage dedicated to the shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors where both MSNBC and CNN rushed to condemn the violence as an anti-Asian hate crime since six of the eight victims were Asian Americans and the suspect was White despite any evidence that racism motivated the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, CNN sparked intense backlash with an online article that appeared to bend over backward to call the deadly D.C. carjacking an "accident" rather than an alleged murder.

"Police said the girls, 13 and 15, assaulted an Uber Eats driver with a Taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured," CNN tweeted over the weekend.