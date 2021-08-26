CNN blasted for using 'Republicans pounce on Biden' trope amid Kabul attacks: 'Glad CNN found the reaI story'

CNN is getting blasted for framing a story on the deadly Kabul terror attacks amid President Biden's turbulent military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At least 12 U.S. service members were killed among dozens of others in two bombings outside of the Kabul airport.

However, CNN ran a story using a long-running "Republicans pounce" trope, which media outlets implement to shift the focus on GOP reactions to events that reflect negatively on Democrats, declaring in the headline, "Republicans point fingers at Biden moments after Kabul blasts."

"Republicans in Congress quickly escalated their criticism of President Joe Biden's withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after two explosions outside Kabul's airport on Thursday caused the first American casualties since the mass evacuation began," CNN wrote. "While some prayed for the safety of American troops and diplomats in the immediate aftermath of the attack, other Republicans did not hesitate to blame Biden."

The lede from CNN's report was shared on Twitter, sparking intense backlash among critics.

"Every. Time," RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan reacted.

"Deadliest day for American troops in Afghanistan in 18 months from a terror attack at Kabul airport, in conditions the Biden Administration created * Republicans notice * CNN:" The Spectator contributor Stephen Miller wrote.

"REPUBLICANS POUNCE on one dozen dead troops in Afghanistan and counting," Substack writer Jim Treacher tweeted.

"Stop doing PR for Biden. Do better, @MZanona, @jeremyherb, and @arogDC," Mediaite writer Jackson Richman called out the CNN journalists who authored the report.

"I am just glad CNN found the real story here, Republicans pouncing," conservative commentator Harry Khachatrian quipped.