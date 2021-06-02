Joy Reid invites Al Franken on MSNBC show after blasting GOP for 'lifting up men' accused of sexual harassment

MSNBC host Joy Reid welcomed former Democratic Sen. Al Franken onto her show on Wednesday night less than a week after she accused Republicans of "lifting up men" who have faced sexual harassment allegations.

Franken was invited on "The ReidOut" to bash Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., for resisting Democratic efforts to eliminate the filibuster in order to push through President Biden's agenda. This is apparently the latest stop in Franken's rehabilitation tour after the Minnesota lawmaker was forced to resign from Congress in 2018 after several women accused him of inappropriate touching.

However, Franken's MSNBC appearance came less than a week after Reid lambasted Republicans during a digital presentation of the documentary "Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words," which went viral on social media.

"Clarence Thomas was credibly accused by Anita Hill of sexual harassment. And there was a second alleged victim, Sukari Hardnett, who was not allowed to testify," Reid tweeted on Thursday about the Supreme Court justice. "Clarence is no hero. His victims are no bullies. Why do so many Republicans lift up men who sexually harass women??"

"I believed Anita Hill then, and I believe her now. And I believe Sukari Hardnett, too," Reid added.

She went on a lengthy Twitter thread invoking the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, former President Trump, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

"Two out of the six Republicans on the Supreme Court -- that's 1/3 -- have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct. Not to mention the venal former president/GOP cult leader who faces some 2-dozen accusations. Are these your kings, Republicans?" the MSNBC host asked. "It's such a strange, strange political party..."

At the time Franken was being accused of misconduct, Reid praised the Democrat's apologetic response to the claims.

"This is, I have to say, a welcome and very different response to these kinds of allegations. Men rethinking what they have for so long presumed they could get away with is a start," Reid wrote back in November 2017.

Franken's "ReidOut" appearance came just one day after Reid invited her former colleague Chris Matthews onto her show after he was forced out by the network after he was accused of sexual harassment.