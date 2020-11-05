AOC rips MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: 'Why do we listen to people who lost elections?'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., slammed MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill on Thursday, asking why Americans listen to “people who lost elections as if they are experts.”

McCaskill, who lost her Missouri Senate seat to Republican Josh Hawley in 2018, is now an MSNBC contributor. She provided her thoughts Wednesday on how cultural issues are such a major factor in why many voters have flocked to the Republican Party.

"Whether you are talking guns or issues surrounding the right to abortion in this country, or things like gay marriage and rights for transexuals and other people, who we as a party 'look after' and make sure they are treated fairly. As we circled the issues we left voters behind and Republicans dove in,” McCaskill told MSNBC’s Brian Williams.

The clip was shared on social media and Ocasio-Cortez apparently didn’t like what she heard, asking, “Why do we listen to people who lost elections as if they are experts in winning elections?”

“McCaskill tried her approach. She ran as a caravan-hysteria Dem& lost while grassroots organizers won progressive measures in MO,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “Her language here shows how she took her base for granted.

Prior to her 2018 loss, McCaskill supported Trump’s tough talk on the then-incoming migrant caravan from Central America, as well as the administration's crackdown on what it called endemic fraudulent asylum claims.

“I do not want our borders overrun. And I support the president's efforts to make sure they're not,” she said at the time.

Democrats had largely have offered mixed, muted messaging on the caravan, with top Democrats accusing Trump of irresponsible rhetoric or trying to change the subject from topics such as health care.

Back in 2018, McCaskill floated the names of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont when talking about “crazy Democrats,” and Ocasio-Cortez presumably remembers the dig at Sanders, who she endorsed during the Democratic primaries.

