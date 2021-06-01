Manchin rips reporters for filibuster obsession: 'You ask the same question every day'

Sen. Joe Manchin, W. Va., has grown impatient with reporters over their repeated questions about the filibuster, saying they "ask the same question every day."

Manchin has come under pressure from left-wing Democrats and liberal media members to change his mind about preserving the filibuster, which means Democrats need 60 votes to end debate and force votes on key issues. He has repeatedly said he will never vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster rule.

"I’m not separating our country, OK?" Manchin said last week. "I don’t know what you all don’t understand about this. You ask the same question every day. It’s wrong."

Manchin holds a unique position in the U.S. Senate as a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, which Republican Donald Trump won in landslides in 2016 and 2020. Perhaps the most significant swing vote in the chamber, Manchin has infuriated progressives with his refusal to eliminate the filibuster, effectively stymying Democratic initiatives like the January 6 Capitol Riot commission.

Some media frustration is also apparent.

"GOP plan to filibuster January 6 commission doesn't sway Manchin on changing Senate rules," a recent CNN headline read.

On far-left Joy Reid's MSNBC show last week, contributor Jason Johnson lashed out at Manchin for his filibuster position, saying it meant he effectively wanted Democrats "dead."

After Manchin blasted Republicans for blocking the commission, CNN's Jim Sciutto tweeted at him, "Does this erode your commitment to the filibuster?"

Sciutto defended himself against criticism that he was trying to "push outcomes" after a Republican operative accused the media of wanting the filibuster gone.

"I ask questions," tweeted Sciutto, a former Obama administration member. "I don't push outcomes. Stop with the silly ‘media wants x’ narrative."

In March, Manchin was just as adamant about his position, which is also shared by Sen. Kysten Sinema, D-Ariz.

"Never!" he said. "Jesus Christ, what don’t you understand about never?"

He also told NBC News that month, "I'm not going to change my mind on the filibuster."

