Mother of 4-year-old killed in Chicago fights for justice in unsolved murder: 'Grief has become a luxury'

One mother is fighting for justice in the unsolved murder of her 4-year-old son, 10 months after he was shot and killed on the South Side of Chicago.

Angela Gregg, who lost her son Mychal "MJ" Moultry Jr. over Labor Day weekend in 2021, joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss her search for answers in her son's brutal killing.

"I definitely feel like people have become desensitized and very numb to what's happening to the children in the city of Chicago because it happens on a regular basis," Gregg told co-anchor Martha MacCallum. "No one is looking into it. No one is, there's no outcry."

"Grief has become a luxury," she continued. "We don't even have the luxury of grieving our children because we're so busy fighting for justice and trying to get answers to the people that murdered our children."

MJ was getting his hair braided with his father when gunfire erupted. Gregg compared the area where he was killed to a "warzone," and emphasized the need for additional policing and support for local law enforcement.

"They definitely need more support," Gregg said. "When I speak to my detectives, I'm aware that they are very overworked and understaffed, and it is an issue. We definitely need more police on the streets, and we definitely need them in the south and west side of Chicago."

Gregg spoke with Fox News Digital about her son's killing and her advocacy to combat violent crime that has derailed city streets. She said she heard 27 gunshots that day, and two bullets struck MJ.

"My heart breaks every single day that I don't have my son here," Gregg said.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with MJ's killing.