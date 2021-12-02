Expand / Collapse search
Miranda Devine on 'Kilmeade Show': Why Biden White House will continue to ignore Hunter Biden scandals

Devine's book, 'Laptop From Hell,' explores Hunter Biden scandals

The Fox News contributor says that President Biden is ‘basically compromised’ when it comes to China and Russia.

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine discussed her new book "Laptop from Hell" Thursday during an appearance on the "Brian Kilmeade Show." Devine said unless the mainstream media starts reporting honestly about the situation, the Biden White House will continue to ignore questions. 

HUNTER BIDEN, FOREIGN AGENT PLOTTED INVESTMENT MEETING WITH SERBIAN PRESIDENT AND OLIGARCHS, EMAILS SHOW

MIRANDA DEVINE: It's been over a year now and the contents of the laptop we have verified with numerous people who are also recipients of emails and documents and so on. And the White House and the Biden campaign has never denied that the contents are correct and that this is Hunter's laptop. And Hunter himself said certainly it could be my laptop. And yet they refuse to answer any questions and to confirm that Joe Biden is basically compromised when it comes to China and Russia. And he really owes the American people an explanation. And unfortunately, though, I think that unless The Washington Post and New York Times and CNN and MSNBC actually start being honest with their audience, the White House can just continue to ignore it.

