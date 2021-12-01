Hunter Biden and his therapist joked about Joe Biden having dementia in 2019, new book reveals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new book about Hunter Biden's infamous laptop reveals that Hunter and his therapist exchanged text messages in 2019 joking about President Biden having dementia.

"Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide" by Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist Miranda Devine hit the bookshelves on Tuesday, a little over a year after Biden's laptop was first reported on and censored by Big Tech.

A few months before Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign, Hunter Biden was exchanging text messages with Keith Ablow, his therapist and friend, in early January 2019. The book highlighted that Ablow and Hunter were discussing Democratic presidential candidates when Ablow said, "Your dad is the answer" and then later quoted himself, mockingly saying, "Any man who can triumph over dementia is a giant. Think what he could do for our nation's needed recovery."

PHYSICAL FINDS BIDEN 'FIT' FOR THE JOB, BUT REPORT DOES NOT SAY HE HAD A COGNITIVE EXAM

"You're such an a--hole but that made me laugh out loud," Hunter Biden replied.

Ablow went on to quote himself saying, "Perhaps he can help us remember all we intended to be as a people since he can now remember his address," prompting Hunter to say his dad "doesn't need to [know] where he lives" because "that's the only thing the secret service get[s] right at least 75% of the time."

In another text exchange a month later, Ablow and Hunter discuss a potential podcast where they would invite "notable people" to "talk about the traumas they have endured in their lives." Hunter added that they could turn the podcast into a "HBO series."

"Dad is our first guest," Hunter said.

Ablow asked Hunter if his dad can "recall details" with the "dementia and all." Hunter responded that he can't remember "much these days but since its all fake news anyway I don't see the problem."

Shortly after the 2019 text exchanges with Hunter, Ablow, a former Fox News contributor until 2017, had his medical license suspended following an investigation into allegations that he took advantage of patients, including engaging in sexual behavior with them. The investigation found that his practice was a threat to the "health, safety and welfare" of the public, according to the New York Times. He would later settle sexual misconduct lawsuits in June 2019.

The White House released Biden's results from his first physical exam shortly before Thanksgiving last month with his physician saying he "remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

However, his physical exam did not include a cognitive test, which concerned Dr. Marc Siegel, a clinical professor of medicine and a practicing internist at NYU Langone Medical Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If we're looking into neurological causes for the gait change, I don't think the way they characterize that in the physical is sufficient," Siegel told Fox News last month. "I want more information. I want to know what the MRIs show, and I want to know what the nerve conduction EMG shows to rule out things that are more extensive, that by the way, can be associated with cognitive changes like mental status, like dementia."

The White House and Ablow did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.