Military husband goes viral sharing simple life hack with his wife

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!



Your current situation is not your final destination. That’s the message Durelle Bailey is determined to share across social media, a reminder that no matter where you start, you’re capable of achieving anything.

Durelle Bailey is a 31-year-old social media influencer who posts inspirational content about life, finances, and relationships on social media. Bailey spoke with Fox News Digital about the inspiration behind his content.

By 2023, Bailey’s social media following had grown significantly, and his annual strategy meeting video with his wife, Samantha, reached millions of viewers. Now Bailey has over 427,000 Instagram followers and over 94,000 TikTok followers.

TEXAS DAD SHOWS WHAT PRESENT FATHERHOOD LOOKS LIKE THROUGH VIRAL CHEERLEADING STUNTS WITH DAUGHTER

In their 2023 planning video, the young couple showed how they map out their goals for the upcoming year. Bailey said he didn't expect the video to go viral.

"I said, I'm going to take the camera and film this whole thing, and I'm going to post it online and see if people can use this and maybe to help them in their own marriages and to help them get aligned," Bailey said.

Bailey, who says he had an unstable childhood, has shared other planning videos with his wife which inspired the start of businesses The Planning Playbook and The Blueprint Circle.

"I had a pretty rough upbringing," Bailey said. "My mom having me when she was 15, my father wasn't in my life, and we were pretty unstable… we moved around quite a bit."

Bailey wants his story to show others that if he can achieve the American Dream, so can they, and he's learned that life is about taking risks.

"Having gone through all of those things, I discovered that one, taking risk is actually like a superpower, right? Like leaving your home and doing something new, even though you've never seen it before," Bailey said.

Some of these risks for Bailey included joining the military, getting married at 22, and obtaining four college degrees.

HOW DIY DAD MASON SMITH OF 'DAD SOCIAL' IS MAKING A DIFFERENCE ONE PROJECT AT A TIME

Bailey added that pursuing higher education was a risk as well, because his parents hadn't even earned a high school diploma.

"I started finding creative ways to put it into my content and talking about my story and taking visuals and B-roll of my past and present and what I'm doing now and posting on social media. And it started to help a lot of people. And so now I'm just fully committed to it," he said.

Bailey hopes his marriage content shows the value of commitment and that "two is better than one." He also described faith as his anchor.

"All of the circumstances that I went through as a kid, I always, always felt that I was covered. I always felt I was safe. Why? Because I knew that God was allowing me to go through it for a reason," he said.

BUILDING YOUR ADVENTURE: CIA VETERAN SHARES AN INSPIRING STORY ABOUT COURAGE WITH GRADUATES

"I referred back to just what his Word says, and it pretty much took me through the most difficult times in my life, and I think even now, now that I'm experiencing success by working with some of the biggest brands in the world, and able to travel and speak at conferences and speak on panels and doing things like that, it's like that's great, but I always want to make sure that… I'm in the will of God no matter what," he said.