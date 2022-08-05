Mike Pompeo sounds alarm on 'Faulkner Focus': 'The Chinese Communist Party keeps me up at night'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on 'The Faulkner Focus' Friday about the national security threat the Chinese Communist Party poses to the United States. He said China is the one country growing strong enough to change how Americans live for years to come.

MIKE POMPEO: The Chinese Communist Party keeps me up at night. They're the one power that has the capacity to change the way our kids and grandkids live their lives in the United States of America. They are inside the gates: they're working in our universities and research institutions, they're stealing jobs from millions of Americans all across the country. This is what we're going to have to confront to make sure America gets another 250 great years. I'm convinced we will, but the Biden administration hasn't shown sufficient resolve or strategic thinking in how to confront them appropriately. We started, we had a lot of work to do when we left. This is an American mission, not a Republican or Democrat, an American mission.

