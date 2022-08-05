Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Mike Pompeo sounds alarm on 'Faulkner Focus': 'The Chinese Communist Party keeps me up at night'

Former secretary of state says the China threat 'is inside the gates'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Mike Pompeo on Chinese threat: This is not a political mission, it is an American one Video

Mike Pompeo on Chinese threat: This is not a political mission, it is an American one

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slams the Biden administration's failure to handle the current Chinese threat

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on 'The Faulkner Focus' Friday about the national security threat the Chinese Communist Party poses to the United States. He said China is the one country growing strong enough to change how Americans live for years to come.

CHINA FIRES 'PRECISION MISSILE STRIKES' IN TAIWAN STRAIT DAY AFTER NANCY PELOSI CONCLUDES CONTROVERSIAL VISIT

MIKE POMPEO: The Chinese Communist Party keeps me up at night. They're the one power that has the capacity to change the way our kids and grandkids live their lives in the United States of America. They are inside the gates: they're working in our universities and research institutions, they're stealing jobs from millions of Americans all across the country. This is what we're going to have to confront to make sure America gets another 250 great years. I'm convinced we will, but the Biden administration hasn't shown sufficient resolve or strategic thinking in how to confront them appropriately. We started, we had a lot of work to do when we left. This is an American mission, not a Republican or Democrat, an American mission.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Mike Pompeo: Chinese Communist Party keeps me up at night Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.