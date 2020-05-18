Huckabee 'stunned' by Abrams push to be Biden running mate: 'What is her qualification to be president?'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told “Outnumbered Overtime” Monday that former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams's push to become Joe Biden's running mate is "stunning."

“She is adamant to want this job," Huckabee said. "It is interesting, too, that you’d have to ask, 'What is her qualification to be president?' Because the issue is not, 'Are you qualified to be vice president, [It's] 'Are you qualified to be president?'”

Huckabee was responding to a Washington Post story that suggested Biden may pick someone other than Abrams, the 2018 Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate.

"In some ways, Abrams’s unorthodox approach is in sync with Biden, who has taken unusual steps himself, such as promising to pick a woman and talking openly about his deliberations," the story said. "But some Abrams fans are already frustrated about what they see as the likelihood that Biden, in many ways a traditional politician, will go another direction."

“I think as we get closer to the election, people retreat to what they know best. In establishment Democratic politics, at the national level at least, that means going after swing white voters,” Quentin James, co-founder of Collective PAC, told the Post. “They’re going to make every excuse in the book to justify picking [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer, [Sen.] Amy Klobuchar [of Minnesota] or — even though I agree with her politics — [Sen.] Elizabeth Warren [of Massachusetts].”

Huckabee noted that Abrams has not worked in politics since her 2018 election defeat and her tenure in Georgia's legislature ended in August 2017.

“I’m not diminishing being the state legislature in Georgia," Huckabee said. "It’s a wonderful job, but I’m not sure that qualifies you to be the leader of the free world and, somehow, she thinks she does. I’m stunned that she honestly thinks she’s qualified to be Joe Biden’s running mate.”

Huckabee added that it is not wise to pick someone as your running mate who is not “ready to take the job" as president.

“That would be true anytime, but especially in the case [where] Joe Biden is the nominee.”