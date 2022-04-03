Huckabee slams Biden's 'insane' border policies, warns there are two kinds of immigrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee said there are two types of immigrants coming to the U.S.: those who want to come and live out the American dream, and those who cause chaos.

MIKE HUCKABEE: Well, it's pretty troubling to see that these are children that are being exploited. There are two kinds of people to come to the United States to immigrate. There are those who come because they desperately want the American dream. They want to live here. They want freedom. They want opportunity. And those are the people that have made America a wonderful country. And thank God that they have come from all over the world to make us a better country. And then there are those who want to exploit the American dream. They want to hurt people, they want to traffic children, they want to abuse them. They want to sell drugs. And we have every right and reason to keep those people out. But you can't keep anybody out, and you can't process the right ones if you don't control the border. And the insanity of the Biden administration's border policy is a chicken that has come home to roost, and it's time to pluck the chicken, and make sure that we have control of the borders and control of the people who truly deserve to come here and that we want to come here.

