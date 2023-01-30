Migrants' refusal to leave New York hotel met with outrage: 'Absolutely insane'

The panel on "Outnumbered" blamed the Biden administration's lax immigration enforcement for chaos ensuing in New York City on Monday, as dozens of migrants being housed on U.S. taxpayers' dime in a posh Manhattan hotel refused to leave.

A group of illegal migrants who entered into the U.S. through the southern border, are refusing to leave their free NYC hotel rooms for a migrant shelter in Brooklyn, New York, sleeping in the street to protest. The migrants were initially placed at the Watson Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, but their schedule for relocation to a new migrant relief center, the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, caused uproar late Sunday night.

"It's outrageous. I think it's more to do with the fact there's going to be all-male [centers]," host Brian Kilmeade said. "They're trying to break it up."

Kilmeade alluded to previous reports that migrants were having sex in hallways of the Row, one of New York City's best-known hotels and drinking alcohol in the lobby. Trash bags full of untouched sandwiches provided for the migrants were discovered there after the migrants used unsafe cooking means to make their own food in their hotel rooms.

ILLEGAL MIGRANTS REFUSE TO LEAVE NYC HOTEL FOR BROOKLYN CRUISE TERMINAL

"So they want to stop at the fraternity house, and they don't want to go to the Brooklyn [cruise port] for free, where they eat for free," Kilmeade added.

"So I cannot believe the audacity of somebody who would come to our country illegally, take a free bus ride to the number one city in the country, and then decide that they're going to pick and choose the free accommodations that they're getting."

Co-host Rachel Campos Duffy recalled speaking with homeless people in New York months ago when the city had used Randall's Island – a large island in Hell Gate home to several sports fields and a psychiatric institution – as a migrant holding center.

GREG ABBOTT BLASTS BIDEN'S NEW BORDER POLICY THAT WILL ALLEGEDLY ATTRACT ‘EVEN MORE’ ILLEGAL MIGRANTS

The homeless would have quickly taken the migrants' place at the Randall's Island center rather than typical homeless shelters, Campos-Duffy recounted.

"We are not putting Americans first. This is absolutely insane. And by the way… yeah, everything looks bad next to a really nice midtown hotel. I'd like to stay there, too," she remarked.

Migrants' refusal to leave the New York hotel came as reports surfaced of increased crossings at the northern border, particularly in the section between Plattsburgh, New York and Pittsburg, New Hampshire.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's a misnomer when people say, ‘And now the droves are coming from Canada.’ You know, it's ‘via’ [Canada]," said host Emily Compagno.

"Remember at the southern border, we had reports of over 150 countries represented by the millions of illegal immigrants flooding over the southern border. Canada is no different, illustrated horrifically by the fact that an entire Indian family froze to death in that terrain, as did a Haitian man."

The Swanton sector – centered in Vermont – saw twice as many illegal immigrants in a four month period than they had for the prior two years, she reported.