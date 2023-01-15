George Soros-backed open border group suing DeSantis over migrant flights violates federal tax laws: report

A George Soros-backed immigration non-profit advocating for open borders and suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard has reportedly violated federal disclosure law.

The Washington Examiner reported that Alianza Americas, which had garnered more than $1.5 million from Soros’ Open Society Foundations, violated IRS law by not producing its 2021 990 Form within 30 days of a written request. The Examiner sent the first written request for Alianza’s tax forms on Nov. 28 and followed up with a second and third request on Dec. 23 and Dec. 27 respectively.

The publication said it sought the records to verify whether Alianza participated in lobbying in 2021.

Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative watchdog group, told the Examiner that Alianza could be fined up to $10,000 a day and a personal penalty of $1,000.

The Chicago GOP twice in December visited the address listed on Alianza’s latest public tax forms, but on both instances, neighbors said the organization’s staff no longer visits the office.

"I guess it's not surprising that they operate like a shadow organization, when it would seem that they are repeatedly disregarding the rules, evading investigation, while likely breaching a series of laws designed to maintain the sovereignty of the United States," Chicago GOP spokesman Jeff Fielder said.

Records show Alianza received $8.5 million from the Department of Health and Human Services in 2021, prompting concerns the organization could have illegally used the grant money for lobbying purposes.

In a lawsuit filed in September, Alianza sued DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue for sending Venezuelan migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to the upscale Massachusetts enclave of Martha’s Vineyard. Despite the wealthy community’s pro-sanctuary stance, islanders quickly claimed they did not have the resources to support the influx of migrants, who were transported to a military installation at Cape Cod within a matter of days.

Fox News Digital reached out to Alianza Americas on Sunday seeking comment on the Examiner's reporting.