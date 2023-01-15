Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas men arrested near Mexico border after trooper finds illegal immigrants in trunk of car

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Three Texas men were arrested near the Mexico border after a trooper pulled over their vehicle and discovered two migrants crammed inside the car’s trunk, authorities said Saturday.

The trooper made the traffic stop on Wednesday along U.S. Route 277 in Val Verde County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. 

During an interview with the driver, the trooper asked whether there was anybody in the trunk of the car. The driver does not answer on bodycam video the department released.

The trooper placed the driver in handcuffs and spoke to the two passengers inside the vehicle. When the passengers exited the vehicle, video shows both attempting to flee into the desert.

Troopers discovered two illegal immigrants in the trunk of the car.

Both passengers were eventually caught, with one being Tased, the department said.

Officers popped the trunk of the vehicle and discovered two illegal immigrants stashed inside.

Authorities said the illegal immigrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Authorities also found a handgun and meth inside the car, the department said.

The passengers were charged with evading arrest, while the driver faces charges of smuggling of persons, possession of meth and marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The three men arrested all hailed from Fort Worth, Texas. Authorities did not immediately release their names.

