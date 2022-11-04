Michigan dad sends message to Stephen Colbert after mockery by late-night host: 'Shame on him'

A Michigan father who was mocked by Stephen Colbert responded Friday, calling the CBS late-night host's political commentary "absolutely irresponsible."

Khalil Othman, who said he's now a former Democrat due to his concerns about education, joined "Fox & Friends" with his reaction to Colbert doubting the reality that parents are concerned about explicit materials in school library books.

"Shame on him, to be honest, because the fact that he will deny that existence of concerned parents just for political gain, that's absolutely irresponsible and not acceptable," Othman told host Will Cain.

DETROIT FREE PRESS REFUTES STEPHEN COLBERT'S CLAIMS TUDOR DIXON ‘MADE UP’ PERSON CITED IN DEBATE: ‘HE’S REAL'

While mocking Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, Colbert argued a parent Dixon mentioned during a debate was "made up." Othman later revealed himself as the parent in question through the Detroit Free Press.

Dixon shared that Othman had vocalized concern that his child's school contained sexually explicit materials he did not believe should be available. He told Dixon the Democratic Party in his city would not listen to the concerns of parents.

"When people stood up and wanted to talk to the Dearborn Board of Education, asking the trustees to remove the books, they were not listened to. They were rejected," Othman said.

KEVIN MCCARTHY: EVERY PARENT SHOULD HAVE ACCESS TO CHILD'S CURRICULUM

"The leadership of the Democratic machine here in Dearborn rejected the parents, dismissed the parents, and some of them called them names."

Colbert issued a back-handed apology to Othman on Thursday, including further swipes at Othman.

"This very real person deserves an apology because he says, ‘To claim that I’m not here, I don't exist, I'm not human, that's absolute ignorance.' So I would like to apologize. It is a terrible thing for someone to deny your very existence. Just ask trans people," Colbert said. "Therefore, I, Stephen Colbert, acknowledge that you exist and ask that you forgive me."

He continued to ridicule Othman for saying Colbert should have just "Googled him" and questioned his support of Tudor Dixon.

LATE-NIGHT COMEDY FLOUNDERS IN RATINGS AS COLBERT, KIMMEL, OTHER OPENLY ROOT FOR DEMOCRATS, SHRED REPUBLICANS

"I'm a parent and I believe that every parent has the right to be aware of what their kids see and read just like everyone learning about this story has the right to know that as recently as October last month, this guy claimed to be a Democratic politician but switched after he lost his primary and packed up his toys and went off in a huff to support an election-denying, transphobic, COVID-19 conspiracy theorist. What a wonderful example for all of our children," Colbert said, mocking Othman.

Tudor Dixon responded to the situation at an event.

"That's what he said, this story never happened," Dixon said. "That's where the Democrats are right now. You don't exist, your stories are not important."

Othman said he intends to vote differently after seeing the Democrats' response to concerned parents. With education a key issue on the ballot next week, Othman is among many parents turning to the GOP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These issues, the books, they are the biggest wake-up call for me and hundreds of parents," Othman said.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.