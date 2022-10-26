Transsexual activist criticizes trans movement for accelerating 'far too fast'

Transsexual activist Buck Angel told Fox News "that things are accelerating in a way that seems far too fast" after polls found that a large majority of voters felt youth-focused transgender policies were an issue.

Among parents, 60% said transgender policies in schools are a problem, according to an Oct. 18 Fox News poll of 1,206 registered voters.

Additionally, nearly two-thirds of 1,000 likely voters said "the transgender movement has gone too far by encouraging underage minors to use drugs and surgery to transition," a Summit Ministries/McLaughlin & Associates poll published in October found.

"I agree completely that things are accelerating in a way that seems far too fast — and yet there are kids" that are helped "slowly, and cautiously — also most importantly, privately," Angel, who identifies as transsexual, told Fox News.

"It's a private matter — and it's personal, as it should be — and it can eventually become something that we have to be public about — but especially for kids — all of this needs to be treated with the utmost sensitivity, and taken out of the realm of public discussion," he continued.

The Fox News poll also found that 83% Republican voters said transgender policies in schools are a problem, compared to 36% of Democrats.

Angel also said he does "not believe children should medical transition."

"We do not have enough research to show that this will alleviate the" gender dysphoria," he told Fox News. Gender dysphoria is a "marked incongruence" between a person's "experienced or expressed gender and the one they were assigned at birth," as defined by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

"We do show that there is a lot of trauma not being addressed before going to medical and why we are having a large population of detransitioners that the transgender community is trying to hide," Angel said.

"Mental health needs to be the priority," he continued. "Not affirmation therapy but actual therapy."