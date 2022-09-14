Kevin McCarthy: Every parent should have access to child's curriculum

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy showed how the Republican Party can "build a future based upon freedom" and protect parents' rights in schools Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

KEVIN MCCARTHY: You want to build a future based upon freedom, and the one thing we learned in Virginia — so we have a parents' bill of rights. So what we're finding is someone has to do research and get lucky to find out what is happening in these kids' schools? That should not be the case.

GRAHAM INTRODUCING 15-WEEK ABORTION BAN, SAYS BILL MAY HELP GOP IN MIDTERMS

Every parent should be sent what's ever being taught in their kids' school. They don't have to go to a website to see it. [It] should be… sent to them and they know it. What we're also going to do is hold this government accountable. Why did the DOJ go after parents when they started going to school board meetings to stop critical race theory?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: