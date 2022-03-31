Bachmann: Normal Americans 'have more brains' than entire room of politicians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, a prominent figure in the Tea Party movement, said it is possible to see a similar popular electoral movement to brush the Biden administration and its Democratic allies out of power in the midterms.

Bachmann, now a dean at Regent University, told Fox News that it is clear average Americans want a change.

"Absolutely, it's why I love normal people," Bachmann said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"[N]ormal people have more brains than a whole room full of politicians, and normal people are scared — they're genuinely scared about what Joe Biden is saying, about the result of his collapsing policies, about the collapse of our economy. And people don't like it. They want something different."

"You know, you've got a huge wave when it isn't just Republicans, when it's Independents, when it's apolitical people and when it's Democrats — everybody's dissatisfied. So you bet it's a wave."

Most Americans don't want the New World Order Bachmann said is being heralded by Biden and global neoliberal political allies.

"When there's a collapse on the economy, then government steps in and government gets bigger. That's not what people want," she said. "They don't want bigger government. They don't want this rise of authoritarianism. We spent five hours on Tuesday at Regent University [on a forum about globalism]."

Bachmann called Biden's decision to use up a large portion of the strategic petroleum reserve "stupid," citing the fact Americans would benefit both financially and occupationally from a return to U.S. energy production independence.

"We've got to listen to normal people," she said. "I wish a normal person was in the White House right now, because we'd have a much different time."