New Jeffrey Epstein autopsy info provides more evidence pointing to homicide, Dr. Baden says

The investigation into the death of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein should not have been closed within five days, forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden said Friday, explaining new evidence pointing to a homicide.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Baden said Epstein's eyes had burst capillaries, which he said could suggest that he was killed through manual strangulation. Baden noted that during a hanging, the loop the body is hanging from usually hits under the windpipe and mandible.

"With homicidal strangulation, because of the increased pressure, there are hemorrhages in the eye," Baden said. "There were burst capillaries in the eyes called petechiae."

"That's not conclusive, but that's greater evidence of homicide than suicide," he told Doocy.

Baden said that after a person hangs themselves, the blood "settles down to the lower legs" and there is a "maroon discoloration to the front and back of the legs." It's a quality which he said was not present in this case.

"They were a normal color," he said.

"You don't need a whole lot of people. All you need is one bad guy," Baden stated, "That's why they have to deal with the guards. One guard gives them the key and opens up the cell...and nobody knows it because nobody's making rounds."

Baden said he was frustrated that the investigation is no longer focused on the cause of Epstein's death, but the failed security protocol in the Manhattan Correctional Center.

"It's been five months now and we don't even know the position of the body when it was found by the guard," he continued.

"The EMTs are not supposed to move a dead body,' said Baden. "He was clearly dead when they got there."

Epstein was facing federal charges after accusations emerged that he sexually abused dozens of underage girls. He had struck a controversial plea deal in 2008 and served just over a year in prison; federal prosecutors later reopened their investigation ahead of the new charges.

Baden, who was brought in by Epstein's family to review the medical examiner's findings, said that Epstein's death was "a very convenient death for a lot of people" and that a lot of things went wrong that "could have permitted a homicide."

"I think this is a poor way to investigate any death case," he concluded. "Within five days the case was closed out by the Medical Examiner's Office."

After doubts were initially raised by Baden in October, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said she stood “firmly” behind her findings in the August autopsy report that ruled Epstein's death a suicide.

