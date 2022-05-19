Pennsylvania Republican demands answers on 'ghost flights,' bussing of migrants throughout US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Dan Meuser is sponsoring a bill demanding answers on illegal immigrants being sent on so-called "ghost flights" and busses throughout the country.

The Pennsylvania Republican said on "Fox & Friends First" his district has been directly impacted and slammed the Biden administration for a lack of transparency and accountability.

"The goal is simply to provide my constituents and the American people transparency and notification as to how HHS is moving illegals and flying them to different parts of the country," he told Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro.

Another bill sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy would suspend the entry of illegal immigrants in the United States. "The Border Safety and Security Act of 2022" would authorize the Homeland Security Secretary to suspend the entry of illegal immigrants into the United States, if he determines it "necessary in order to achieve operational control" of the border.

It would also require the suspension of entry of illegal immigrants if the DHS head cannot detain them as required in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Should the DHS secretary not follow that requirement, it allows state attorneys general to bring legal action against the administration to enforce it.

It comes as Republicans are pushing a number of solutions to the crisis at the southern border, which saw 221,000 migrants hit the border in March alone -- and that number is expected to rise in the months ahead as the administration lifts the Title 42 public health order.

The administration has said it is planning for worst-case scenarios of up to 18,000 migrants a day if the public health order is lifted. Republican states are suing to block the lifting of the order.

Meuser said the Biden administration has made "every state a border state" by allowing in "5,000 to 7,000" a day.

Border agents encountered nearly 235,000 migrants at the southern border in April, which accounted for the highest number of encounters in the history of the Department of Homeland Security.

Meuser said migrant busses are often filled with children, along with adults, and it's "absurd" to be spending taxpayer money on this program.

"I've had a CBP agent look me in the eye when I was at the border, as he's in the middle of processing [migrants] and he said, ‘I sometimes feel like a link in the chain of human trafficking.’"

