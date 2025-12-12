Melania Trump's longtime makeup artist says she was canceled for working with first family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The makeup artist for First lady Melania Trump said Wednesday that she was canceled by the beauty industry for working for the first family.

"I was working with the Trump family, who I had been working with for decades," Nicole Bryl told Ahmad Ashrafi on his "Return on Identity" podcast.

"I mean, for forever, you know," Bryl said. "But because I was working with Melania, who's, you know, Donald's wife, all of a sudden, beauty didn't become beauty anymore, it became political. And you know, I was so naive at the time. I didn't understand why all the doors shut. People totally canceled me."

Bryl said that people stopped associating with her and doing business with her because of who she worked for.

"They wouldn't talk to me," Bryl said. "They wouldn't take my calls. They stopped sending me products. Lipstick didn't become lipstick anymore. Products were not just products anymore. It became something more. And you know, when you're going through something for the first time, you're very naive about all of it."

She said some people offered to do business with her only if she removed references to the Trumps, and even dropped them as clients.

"But it created a strength because people kept asking me, ‘Well, I will [be] happy to take a meeting with you, but you have to take your client off your Instagram page, not talk about it ever, and sort of denounce that this is your client,’" Bryl said. "And they literally would say those words to me."

Bryl said her conviction in standing up to bullies — and Melania Trump’s own courage — helped her refuse to give in.

"It wasn't just I'm not just like making it up," Bryl said. "And then they were asking me to walk away. And it was much harder to stay because, obviously, you don't want to go broke by not having customers anymore or whatever. But I thought to myself, you know what, I hate bullies."

"I always have," she added. "I hate them and no one's going to bully me. And so, if that means that, you know, I'm gonna have a lot of people not like me, I'm fine with that because I love my client, and I'm not leaving her side. She's one of the most amazing people I've ever known or worked with, and she's been nothing but kind and she herself has been bullied, and I'm not walking away from that."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.