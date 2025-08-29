Melania Trump laughed off Vanity Fair cover offer: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First Lady Melania Trump "laughed" at a request from Vanity Fair last month to appear on the cover of the magazine, according to the New York Post.

Vanity Fair editors reportedly fumed over the possibility of Trump on the cover, with one editor telling the Daily Mail there would be a "mass exodus" of staffers if it happened. The outlet added that several anonymous employees warned of a "meltdown" if global editorial director Mark Guiducci followed through with his idea, but the first lady appears to have bigger priorities.

"She doesn’t have time to be sitting in a photo shoot," a source familiar with Trump’s thinking told the Post's Miranda Devine.

VANITY FAIR EDITOR RAGES OVER POTENTIAL MELANIA TRUMP COVER, PREDICTS HALF THE EDITORIAL STAFF ‘WILL WALK’

"Her priorities as first lady are far more important," the source continued to the Post. "These people don’t deserve her anyway."

The first lady has been working to support children in foster care, combat cyberbullying and address opioid abuse, among other causes. On Wednesday, she called for more "pre-emptive intervention" to identify potential school shooters, and she recently wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I love this because she is showing the grace that could have epitomized the cover of Vanity Fair but now never will," Fox News host Emily Compagno said Thursday on "Outnumbered."

MELANIA TRUMP, AMAZON PARTNER TO RELEASE NEW FILM ABOUT HER LIFE IN THEATERS WORLDWIDE

Trump was excluded from Vanity Fair and Vogue, which are both published by Condé Nast, during her husband’s first presidency, despite both magazines frequently spotlighting past first ladies. She did appear on the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico in 2017.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared on Vogue's cover three times during President Barack Obama’s two terms in office, and former First Lady Jill Biden landed two Vogue covers during President Joe Biden’s term.

Condé Nast did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

MELANIA TRUMP LAUNCHES ‘ON THE MOVE’ DIGITAL PHOTO SERIES HIGHLIGHTING HER ‘FAST-MOVING LIFE’

A spokesperson for the first lady declined comment.

Fox News Digital’s Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.