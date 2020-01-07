Meghan McCain says media only accepts Republicans that are actually 'anti-Republican'

ABC News’ “The View” co-host Meghan McCain said that the media only accepts Republicans if they’re, well, not really a true Republican.

“The medias ONLY acceptable republican is the anti-republican, republican,” McCain wrote. “Not even @HurdOnTheHill is good enough.”

McCain, who is the daytime talk show’s conservative voice despite being a strong critic of President Trump, tagged Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, in the message. Hurd is considered a moderate conservative member of the GOP who regularly appears on liberal cable news networks, but he has been attacked by the mainstream media lately for siding with Trump on particular issues.

The New York Times recently grilled Hurd in an interview, accusing him of not being “moderate” enough because he agrees with Trump roughly 80 percent of the time. It appears McCain was referring to the interview, as Hurd was asked a variety of questions about the state of the GOP.

“I’m a person who believes that the way you’ll solve problems in the future is the way you’ve solved them in the past: Empower people, not the government. The way you’re going to help people move up the economic ladder is through free markets, not socialism,” Hurd told the Times when asked for his definition of moderate Republicanism.

The mainstream media is historically liberal and McCain spends much of her time sparring with far-left “View” co-hosts such as Joy Behar. During an argument over impeachment last month, co-host Whoopi Goldberg told McCain to “stop talking.”

Meanwhile, Hurd has announced he won’t seek reelection and will find other ways to help the Republican Party.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.