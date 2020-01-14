Meghan McCain on Bernie-Warren dispute: 'I don't want another misogynist as president'

Two "View" co-hosts argued on Tuesday that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his supporters had a "problem" with women.

"This is his Achilles heel with female voters," co-host Meghan McCain said. McCain claimed that conservative and liberal female pundits both had issues with the "Bernie Bros," referring to Sanders' male supporters.

"It's actually one of the few things that connects liberal pundits and conservative female pundits together, is there's just a level of misogyny. Look at Twitter," she said.

She added that she didn't want "another misogynist as president. I think we're all -- women in this country -- are sick of it and I have always thought he had a problem with women."

Her comments came after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., claimed that Sanders disagreed with her contention that a woman could win the presidency. Sanders called the accusation "ludicrous."

"It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win," he said.

But some of "The View" hosts thought Sanders could do better in his relationship with women. Co-host Abby Huntsman referenced an episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," where she and Sanders appeared on a panel.

"He basically didn't even realize I was sitting there or existed," she said. She added that she had to eventually move Sanders' hand away from her face.

"Do I think he's purposefully trying to make people feel bad? No, but it looks bad. And I think over time, it becomes a narrative," Huntsman said.

Co-host Joy Behar suggested that Sanders' alleged conversation wasn't a big deal.

"I don't see why this is big news," she said, arguing that everyone has conversations about whether a woman can win.