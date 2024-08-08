The media is 'ignoring' evidence Hunter Biden sold access: Jonathan Turley

Fox News contributor and constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley reacted to the Department of Justice arguing that a Romanian oligarch paid Hunter Biden to influence the U.S. government while President Biden was vice president. He criticized the media for "ignoring" the "overwhelming evidence" that Hunter Biden "received millions to influence policy."

DOJ CONTENDS HUNTER BIDEN WAS HIRED BY ROMANIAN OLIGARCH TO 'INFLUENCE US POLICY:' DOCS

JONATHAN TURLEY: It's very frustrating for many of us who have been writing for years, that we don't understand why there was not a charge under FARA for being an unregistered foreign agent. This record is replete with contracts, so it seemed to meet the standard used in earlier cases during the Trump administration. You couldn't have an official go to Epcot without getting a FARA charge from the Justice Department. It seemed to be one of the most ubiquitous charges coming out of that department. With Hunter Biden, they have consistently ignored overwhelming evidence that he was receiving millions to influence policy. So now, after all that time, Weiss files this thing with the courts saying, oh, well, yeah, we know that he was directing this stuff because he was getting money to influence U.S. policy from this Romanian. And it left everyone scratching their heads. It's like saying we can prove auto theft because we know he used it in the kidnaping. And the question is, well, why didn't you charge him on the kidnaping?

BIDEN WON'T PARDON HUNTER, WHITE HOUSE REAFFIRMS, BUT CRITICS AREN'T SO SURE

During an impeachment inquiry, House Republicans said there may be evidence he took money in exchange for U.S. policy influence. Prosecutors say Hunter took $3 million and worked for Romanian Oligarch Gabriel Popoviciu, who faces criminal investigation in Romania. House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said "bank records don't lie."

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.