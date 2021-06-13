Media fawning over Joe Biden for ‘return to normalcy’ are missing 'destabilizing effects': Ben Domenech

The mainstream media has spotlighted President Biden for doing the very least in his replacement of the Trump administration, The Federalist founder and Fox News contributor Ben Domenech argued Sunday on "Media Buzz."

Domenech explained that most media sources have been sucked into their own left-leaning narratives which have led to high praise for the new administration instead of paying attention to the specifics of policy.

"Unfortunately, we have a situation with our media today that their analysis depends a lot less on policy outcomes," he said. "The destabilizing effects that we’ve seen in the early days of the Biden administration are ones that should attract more coverage."

"People are so bought in, they’re so invested in the idea that now we’ve had this return to normalcy where everything is fine and dandy now, everything’s looking up and you have a complete difference of approach."

Domenech reflected on the media painting a glittering image of the president on an "inch-deep" surface level. Fox News contributor and radio host Leslie Marshall disagreed, arguing that this "return to normalcy" really means a return to a commander in chief who acts presidential on the world stage.

"If normalcy means… an individual like Joe Biden versus Donald Trump being inclusive rather than exclusive with the international community and our allies whether it’s NATO, the World Health Organization, the Paris Climate agreement and so forth, and a very different attitude with regard to Russia and to Putin specifically."

In his first 100 days as president, Biden garnered much flattering media coverage. NBC's Chuck Todd referred to him as "the Better Angels president" at his inauguration, while correspondents on ABC and CBS compared the ceremony to a spiritual experience. Since then, the media have often asked him and members of his administration seemingly soft ball questions, even when related to the crisis on the southern border, and at times have fawned over his preferred ice cream flavors.