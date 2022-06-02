Media, Democrats deny they are coming for Americans' guns while signaling support for weapons bans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal media outlets and members of the Democratic Party have often insisted nobody is coming for the weapons of law-abiding American citizens, yet their own rhetoric has indicated an interest in banning guns and even repealing the Second Amendment.

MSNBC "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace said this week that Republicans are "swathed in frothy delusion" that somebody is coming to take their guns.

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro similarly claimed on the channel that the idea of taking guns away was a "myth" created by the NRA as a means to raise weapons sales.

CNN analyst Anthony Barksdale also pushed back on concerns about individual gun rights, asserting that "nobody is saying" to do away with the Second Amendment.

BIDEN TO DELIVER PRIMETIME ADDRESS ON MASS SHOOTINGS, GUNS

But calls for gun bans by those same media entities have repeatedly cropped up in the past week.

Last Thursday, left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore called for a "moratorium" on gun sales in the US.

"Who will say on this network or any other network in the next few days—it’s time to repeal the Second Amendment," Moore said on MSNBC.

On Wednesday, ABC's "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested banning AR-15s and arresting owners unwilling to hand over their weapons. Goldberg made a similar statement about the popular rifle days earlier.

"I don't want all your guns. I want that AR-15. I want it," Goldberg said.

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean also spoke in favor of banning weapons and called for a bill to be pushed to the floor of the House. He said the bill should be designed to "limit or eliminate" the sale of "assault weapons" for Americans that are not a part of the military or law enforcement.

HOUSE DEM DECLARES GUN CONTROL WILL HAPPEN EVEN IF IT MEANS ABOLISHING FILIBUSTER OR EXPANDING SUPREME COURT

Calls for extreme gun measures have also made their way into print media.

On Sunday, New York Times columnist Charles Blow called on the U.S. government to pass a "nonstop parade" of new gun laws in an effort to restrict gun ownership. The column, headlined, "The Hard Truth: Gun Safety Must be Everything Republicans Fear," called for some weapons to be brought "out of circulation" and slammed Democrats for not pushing harder on gun control.

Just a day earlier, comedian Dean Obeidallah argued in an MSNBC column that the right to own a firearm was made by "cravenly political Supreme Court justices," not the U.S. Constitution. The comedian said that the reference to the right to bear arms did not apply to the individual until the 2008 Supreme Court decision in District of Columbia v. Heller.

Democratic politicians have been some of the most vocal proponents of gun bans.

DEMS RAIL AGAINST NRA, SENATE, ASSAULT WEAPONS AS HOUSE PREPS GUN CONTROL PACKAGE: 'CRISIS OF DEATH'

President Biden recently appeared to be in favor of banning guns, including many handguns when he said that there was "no rational basis" for someone to own a "high-caliber" weapon. During the discussion with reporters, Biden also referenced 9mm rounds and claimed that the Second Amendment was not "absolute."

Biden also repeated his false claim that one could not buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. Biden has repeated this claim at least five times during his presidency, earning him "Four Pinnochios" from the Washington Post in the past.

Vice President Kamala Harris, also said the "vaccine" against gun violence was a ban on "assault weapons" in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

"We know what works on this," Harris said. "It includes, let’s have an assault weapons ban."

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, D., recently said that AR-15 owners should not be able to keep their semi-automatic rifles. The Democratic politician has previously voiced his opposition to the ownership of rifles, such as the AR-15.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When we see that being used against children...Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We're not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore," O’Rourke said during a 2019 Democratic debate. That was a flip-flop from his 2018 bid for the U.S. Senate in Texas, when he specifically said he was not in favor of seizing AR-15s from legal gun owners.