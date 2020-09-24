Media attacks on Kentucky AG are ‘disgusting’: Laura Ingraham

The mainstream media’s attacks on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron are “disgusting” and are “making a tragic situation even worse,” Fox News’ Laura Ingraham said on Wednesday during her “Ingraham Angle” monologue.

She pointed to comments made by guests on MSNBC and CNN following Cameron’s news conference on Wednesday where he announced one of the three officers involved in the Louisville drug raid that led to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor was indicted, but not on charges directly tied to her death.

On Wednesday, an MSNBC guest attempted to shame Kentucky’s Black attorney general after he held the press conference on the controversial grand jury decision in the Taylor shooting.

"Let me say this as a Black woman," said Cheryl Dorsey, a retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, "he does not speak for Black folks. He's skinfolk but not, he is not kinfolk. ... He does not speak for all of us. This was not a tragedy, this was a murder. He should be ashamed of himself."

As Dorsey noted, Cameron described Taylor's death as a tragedy. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot six times by the officers who entered her home using a search warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13.

On Wednesday a guest on CNN said of Cameron, a Republican whose candidacy was endorsed by President Trump, that “this is an attorney general that appeared at the Republican National Convention and spoke on behalf of Donald Trump.”

Ingraham reacted by saying, “The left responded to Cameron’s very reasoned explanation with not just ignorance of the law, but of course, and this is so predictable, ugly, ugly character assassination.”

BREONNA TAYLOR'S ATTORNEY ON GRAND JURY DECISION: 'OUTRAGEOUS AND OFFENSIVE'

She added that Taylor’s death “was a horrible tragedy, but the grand jury, which is our system, our system of government, our system of criminal justice, how we look at these things, did not find probable cause to charge murder.”

On Wednesday, Brett Hankison, who was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department earlier this year, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a Jefferson County grand jury announced. A warrant has been issued for Hankison's arrest and a bond is set at $15,000 cash.

The two other officers involved in the raid – Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot in the leg during the operation that ended in Taylor's death – were not charged.

Louisville has been gripped by large-scale and occasionally violent demonstrations this summer over the March 13 death of Taylor.

Cameron said Hankison is accused of putting three people, including a pregnant woman and a child who lived in an adjacent apartment, in danger of serious injury or death by shooting into their residence during the raid. Cameron added that Cosgrove and Mattingly were “justified” in their use of force “because they were fired upon” by Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker after Mattingly entered Taylor’s apartment.

Ingraham pointed to the mainstream media’s coverage of the ruling, including commentary from MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton.

“I think it’s grossly insufficient,” Sharpton said on Wednesday. “It does not deal with the fact that the life of Breonna Taylor was taken.”

Ingraham said on Wednesday that what the mainstream media was saying about the ruling “might make you think that the police got away with murder, but that’s not what happened, that’s not what the grand jury found.”

“According to Kentucky law, the use of force by Mattingly and Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves. This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Ms. Breonna Taylor’s death,” Cameron said as he delivered a summation of the findings.

He went on to say that “the decision before my office, as the special prosecutor in this case, was not to decide if the loss of Ms. Taylor’s life was a tragedy. The answer to that question is unequivocally ‘yes.’”

“My heart breaks for the loss of Ms. Taylor,” said an emotional Cameron, who added that he had spoken with Taylor’s family earlier Wednesday and said, “It was a hard meeting.”

On Wednesday night, as protesters flocked to the streets to rally against the death of Taylor and the grand jury decision, two police officers were shot in Louisville, authorities said.

The two police victims were being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Interim Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Robert Schroeder said, adding that one suspect was in custody.

Reacting to the violence, Ingraham said, “We simply cannot allow anyone to burn and trash our cities and suburbs, and tonight target police officers or other innocent people, every time a certain group of folks don’t like a grand jury outcome.”

“Unless we sit in that grand jury room ourselves and hear all the evidence and know the applicable law, we are really in no position to comment on the outcome," she continued.

"And we certainly can’t let any group, including BLM [Black Lives Matter] or other radicals, dictate how the law is applied just because they threaten violence. It’s just absurd.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Sam Dorman, Michael Ruiz, Brie Stimson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.