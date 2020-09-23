MSNBC guest says Black Kentucky AG is 'skinfolk' but 'not kinfolk'

An MSNBC guest attempted to shame Kentucky's Black attorney general, Daniel Cameron, on Wednesday after he held a press conference on the controversial grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor shooting.

"Let me say this as a Black woman," said Cheryl Dorsey, a retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, "he does not speak for Black folks. He's skinfolk but not he is not kinfolk. ... He does not speak for all of us. This was not a tragedy, this was a murder. He should be ashamed of himself."

As Dorsey noted, Cameron described Taylor's death as a tragedy. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot five times by the officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13. Cameron claimed on Wednesday that the warrant was not executed as "no-knock" since officers knocked and announced themselves.

Cameron, a Republican whose candidacy was endorsed by President Trump, previously faced a racially charged attack that prompted Sen. Tim Scott's intervention last year.

LOUISVILLE BRACES FOR PROTESTS AFTER BREONNA TAYLOR GRAND JURY REPORT

Louisville attorney Dawn Elliot had argued that Cameron needed to stop "eating the coon flakes the White House is serving."

Scott, R-S.C., tweeted that the incident showed that racism knows no party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Now my friend @djaycameron is under racist attack by a liberal lawyer, saying he needs to stop eating 'coon flakes,' Well, if that doesn’t prove racism knows no party I don’t know what does," he tweeted last August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.