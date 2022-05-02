Expand / Collapse search
McEnany: If Supreme Court leak story is true, 'it would seem to me [someone] with a motive clearly leaked it'

McEnany said, 'Never in the history of the Supreme Court in modern history had an opinion like this leak'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Kayleigh McEnany and Shannon Bream weigh in on report of a leak from the Supreme Court on 'Hannity.'

"Outnumbered" host Kayleigh McEnany reacts to report of a leaked draft decision by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the Supreme Court was poised to strike down Roe v. Wade on "Hannity" Monday.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: [Fox News] has not been waved off the fact that this was a draft from February, which I think is absolutely the case. If they obtained this draft – it's more than 100 pages – [and] likely was a legitimate draft. Whether that changes, we won't know. But I think it's too juicy of a story not to run with. I mean, how consequential this reporting is, if true. Never in the history of the Supreme Court in modern history had an opinion like this leak, and it makes you wonder how it leaked. Was it a clerk in and maybe disagreed with the opinion and took this unprecedented step to put public pressure on justices because they're still making their decisions? I don't know. But it would seem to me [someone] with a motive clearly leaked this in a way that is very unusual for the Supreme Court.

