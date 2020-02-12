Kayleigh McEnany on New Hampshire results: Klobuchar is 'flavor of the hour,' Bloomberg a 'pipe dream'

The Democratic Party remains in a state of "discontent" with its current crop of presidential candidates, Trump campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, McEnany said that President Trump was the "victor" of Tuesday evening's New Hampshire primary.

While she told the "Friends" hosts that it was fair to compare Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders -- the winner of the Democratic race -- with the president's candidacy of 2016, she noted that Trump received "30,000 more votes in the New Hampshire primary than Bernie got last night."

McEnany said that the reason Democratic votes keep shifting is that there's a "flavor of the hour" in the party.

"We heard Amy Klobuchar surging, we heard [Elizabeth Warren] was on top, then [former] Mayor Pete [Buttigieg], Bernie on top," she noted. "You know, there is such discontent with the field."

Although Sanders narrowly edged out Pete Buttigieg to claim his victory in the Granite State, the biggest winner in Tuesday's contest may well be Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who came in a strong third far ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden, who are limping out of New Hampshire facing serious questions about the future of their campaigns.

While Klobuchar now moves on with a ton of momentum and a likely boost in fundraising, Biden left for South Carolina early -- hoping to gain a slight advantage. He vowed a comeback Tuesday as he hosted a kick-off rally

“We just heard from the first two of 50 states. Not all the nation. Not half the nation. Not a quarter of the nation. Not 10 percent,” Biden said at the South Carolina event. “Where I come from, that’s the opening bell, not the closing bell.”

“The fight to end Donald Trump’s presidency is just beginning," he added.

Also making waves Tuesday were businessman Andrew Yang and former three-term New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. Yang suspended his campaign after initial results in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary indicated a second straight disappointing finish for the first-time candidate.

Meanwhile, billionaire Bloomberg -- who has abstained from the primary races -- was forced to apologize after new audio about his controversial "stop-and-frisk" policy surfaced Tuesday morning.

McEnany said Bloomberg's campaign was a "pipe dream."

"He will be in the dustbin of history," she stated.

"Compare that to 2016 with President Trump: he was always on top of the national polls, he was always the foregone victor, and he's the leader of our party with 95 percent approval," McEnany remarked.

"Look, we'll take any of them," she concluded.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.